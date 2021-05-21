Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) & WhereverTV Broadcasting (OTCMKTS:TVTV) Head to Head Analysis

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) and WhereverTV Broadcasting (OTCMKTS:TVTV) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Fair Isaac and WhereverTV Broadcasting’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fair Isaac $1.29 billion 11.14 $236.41 million $8.55 58.62 WhereverTV Broadcasting N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Fair Isaac has higher revenue and earnings than WhereverTV Broadcasting.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

84.9% of Fair Isaac shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of WhereverTV Broadcasting shares are held by institutional investors. 3.8% of Fair Isaac shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 54.6% of WhereverTV Broadcasting shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Fair Isaac and WhereverTV Broadcasting’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fair Isaac 18.26% 98.78% 16.29% WhereverTV Broadcasting N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Fair Isaac has a beta of 1.18, indicating that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WhereverTV Broadcasting has a beta of 2.62, indicating that its share price is 162% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Fair Isaac and WhereverTV Broadcasting, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fair Isaac 0 1 5 0 2.83 WhereverTV Broadcasting 0 0 0 0 N/A

Fair Isaac presently has a consensus price target of $536.83, suggesting a potential upside of 7.10%. Given Fair Isaac’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Fair Isaac is more favorable than WhereverTV Broadcasting.

Summary

Fair Isaac beats WhereverTV Broadcasting on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies. It operates through three segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment offers pre-configured decision management applications designed for various business problems or processes, such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, financial crimes compliance, collection, and insurance claims management, as well as associated professional services. The Scores segment provides business-to-business scoring solutions and services, including myFICO solutions for consumers that give clients access to analytics to be integrated into their transaction streams and decision-making processes, as well as associated professional services. The Decision Management Software segment offers analytic and decision management software tools through FICO Decision Management Suite, as well as associated professional services. Fair Isaac Corporation markets its products and services primarily through its direct sales organization; indirect channels; subsidiary sales organizations; and resellers and independent distributors, as well as online. The company was formerly known as Fair Isaac & Company, Inc. and changed its name to Fair Isaac Corporation in July 1992. Fair Isaac Corporation was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About WhereverTV Broadcasting

WhereverTV Broadcasting Corporation provides subscription television service via an over the top service platform worldwide. The company downlinks, encodes, and broadcasts encrypted linear television programming via its proprietary distribution platform to connected televisions, Blu-ray players, set top boxes, tablet PCs, laptops, and smartphones. Its platform enables subscribers to access licensed and free-to-air channels across multiple devices via its patented interactive program guide technology. The company's platform manages broadcast rights across geographies and provides individual customer viewing experiences based on customer locations (geo-targeting) and content-rights management (subscriptions). Its in-language subscription offerings include Spanish, Arabic, and Greek; and genre specific subscriptions include various content, such as news, faith, dramas, sports, movies, reality, kid's, and others. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Fort Myers, Florida.

