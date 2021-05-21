F-star Therapeutics, Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.60) Per Share (NASDAQ:FSTX)

F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSTX) – William Blair issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of F-star Therapeutics in a report released on Tuesday, May 18th. William Blair analyst M. Phipps anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.60) per share for the quarter. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for F-star Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.52) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.55) EPS.

Get F-star Therapeutics alerts:

F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.16) by $0.08.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut F-star Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on F-star Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on F-star Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Laidlaw started coverage on F-star Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.33.

NASDAQ FSTX opened at $7.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $70.62 million, a PE ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.78. F-star Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.88 and a twelve month high of $15.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.09.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSTX. Atlas Venture Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in F-star Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,675,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of F-star Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $443,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI purchased a new stake in shares of F-star Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Connolly Sarah T. purchased a new stake in shares of F-star Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $523,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of F-star Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,794,000. Institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

F-star Therapeutics Company Profile

F-star Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company develops tetravalent bispecific antibodies for cancer therapy. Its medicines are used in immuno-oncology treatments. The company's principal product candidate is FS118, is currently being evaluated in a proof-of-concept Phase 2 trial in PD-1/PD-L1 acquired resistance head and neck cancer patients.

Further Reading: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for F-star Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F-star Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.