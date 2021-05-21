Extendicare (TSE:EXE) Given New C$8.50 Price Target at National Bankshares

Extendicare (TSE:EXE) had its price target raised by National Bankshares from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Leede Jones Gab reissued a buy rating on shares of Extendicare in a report on Monday, March 1st. TD Securities raised their price objective on Extendicare from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a C$7.00 price target (up from C$6.50) on shares of Extendicare in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Extendicare has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$7.96.

Shares of TSE EXE opened at C$8.07 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$722.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 436.07. Extendicare has a 1-year low of C$5.06 and a 1-year high of C$8.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$7.79 and its 200 day moving average is C$6.86.

Extendicare (TSE:EXE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$307.74 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Extendicare will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.95%. Extendicare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.56%.

About Extendicare

Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; retirement living services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as contract and consulting services to third parties.

