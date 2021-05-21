Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Experian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Experian from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th.

Get Experian alerts:

OTCMKTS EXPGY opened at $38.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $35.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.45 and its 200 day moving average is $36.65. Experian has a twelve month low of $31.51 and a twelve month high of $41.86.

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand their customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

Recommended Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Experian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Experian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.