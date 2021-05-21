Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 6,337 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 8.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 77,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,337 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $8,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 9.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 34,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,591,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 2.3% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 18.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,634,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $277,132,000 after buying an additional 407,211 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 42.1% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,611,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $169,541,000 after buying an additional 477,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 1.7% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 54,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,735,000 after buying an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Kairus Tarapore sold 401 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total transaction of $39,911.53. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,434,127.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.10, for a total value of $71,548.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $980,009.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,383 shares of company stock worth $2,872,363. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XYL opened at $113.81 on Friday. Xylem Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.92 and a twelve month high of $121.00. The company has a market cap of $20.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.47.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.19. Xylem had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.09%.

XYL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Xylem from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Xylem from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Xylem from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.31.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

