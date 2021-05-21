Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 15.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 38,046 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,207 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $10,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Accenture by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 268,695 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $70,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Accenture by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,595 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,290,000 after buying an additional 3,404 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.9% in the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 13,484 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,725,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Accenture by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 42,060 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,986,000 after acquiring an additional 3,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Accenture by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,514 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,628,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 70.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

ACN stock opened at $283.95 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $286.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $262.05. Accenture plc has a one year low of $191.13 and a one year high of $294.50. The company has a market capitalization of $180.64 billion, a PE ratio of 34.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $12.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.83 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.18%.

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total value of $754,546.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,975,133.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.77, for a total value of $623,597.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,652 shares in the company, valued at $6,230,796.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,629 shares of company stock valued at $8,721,835 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

ACN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Accenture from $258.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.05.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

Recommended Story: volatile stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.