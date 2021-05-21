Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Has $7.33 Million Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 93,835 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,599 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $7,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CTSH. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,159 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,566 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 9,852.8% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,749 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 10,641 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 14,561 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 5,701 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $71.50 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.83 and a 200-day moving average of $77.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.62. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a twelve month low of $50.92 and a twelve month high of $82.73. The firm has a market cap of $37.71 billion, a PE ratio of 26.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.06%.

Several equities analysts have commented on CTSH shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.82.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 471 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total value of $36,949.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,456,899.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

