Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Has $15.10 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 37,956 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up about 0.9% of Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $15,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,885,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,384,000. ProVise Management Group LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 84.7% during the 4th quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $341,000. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period.

IVV stock opened at $418.43 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $414.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $386.69. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $294.21 and a fifty-two week high of $424.43.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

