Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 16.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,734 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 9,952 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot makes up 1.3% of Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $21,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in The Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 139.6% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on The Home Depot from $325.00 to $374.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on The Home Depot from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on The Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $319.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on The Home Depot from $377.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Home Depot has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $322.70.

NYSE:HD opened at $319.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $322.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $285.97. The stock has a market cap of $343.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.33, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $234.31 and a 1-year high of $345.69.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The business had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.39%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

