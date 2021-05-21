Exchange Income (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) PT Raised to C$47.00 at Raymond James

Exchange Income (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) had its target price raised by Raymond James from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on EIFZF. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Exchange Income in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Exchange Income from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Exchange Income from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Exchange Income from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.83.

Get Exchange Income alerts:

OTCMKTS EIFZF opened at $32.60 on Monday. Exchange Income has a 52-week low of $16.95 and a 52-week high of $33.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.50 and a 200-day moving average of $29.99.

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

Recommended Story: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for Exchange Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exchange Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.