Exchange Income Co. Forecasted to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.58 Per Share (TSE:EIF)

Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF) – Research analysts at Raymond James issued their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Exchange Income in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen forecasts that the company will earn $0.58 per share for the quarter. Raymond James currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.22 by C$0.31. The firm had revenue of C$301.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$281.02 million.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on EIF. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Exchange Income to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, ATB Capital raised their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$45.35.

Shares of Exchange Income stock opened at C$39.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.71. Exchange Income has a 12-month low of C$23.20 and a 12-month high of C$41.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$39.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$38.25.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.76%. Exchange Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 204.67%.

In related news, Senior Officer Adam Terwin sold 4,900 shares of Exchange Income stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.05, for a total transaction of C$201,145.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$301,224.90.

About Exchange Income

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

