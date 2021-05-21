Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.75.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AQUA shares. Berenberg Bank raised Evoqua Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Evoqua Water Technologies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Evoqua Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Evoqua Water Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Get Evoqua Water Technologies alerts:

NYSE:AQUA traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $28.81. The company had a trading volume of 408,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,407,665. Evoqua Water Technologies has a 1-year low of $16.61 and a 1-year high of $31.63. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 30.65 and a beta of 1.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $346.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.00 million. Evoqua Water Technologies had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 7.95%. Evoqua Water Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Evoqua Water Technologies will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Evoqua Water Technologies news, Director Martin Lamb sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.84, for a total value of $1,476,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James M. Kohosek sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 121,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,404,884. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 579.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

Evoqua Water Technologies Company Profile

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets. It operates in two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.