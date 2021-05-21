EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) CMO Craig Lister Sells 2,770 Shares

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) CMO Craig Lister sold 2,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total value of $83,903.30. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 48,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,477,546.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

EVER opened at $29.74 on Friday. EverQuote, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.63 and a 1-year high of $63.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.65. The company has a market capitalization of $846.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.93 and a beta of 1.58.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13). EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 14.19% and a negative net margin of 2.59%. The company had revenue of $103.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that EverQuote, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of EverQuote by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in EverQuote by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 33,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in EverQuote by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in EverQuote by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in EverQuote by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.85% of the company’s stock.

EVER has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EverQuote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on EverQuote from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on EverQuote from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of EverQuote in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.43.

EverQuote Company Profile

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company's online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, health, and commercial insurance. It serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

