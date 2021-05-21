Evan Sharp Sells 69,198 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Stock

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) insider Evan Sharp sold 69,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.42, for a total transaction of $3,973,349.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,973,349.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Evan Sharp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 26th, Evan Sharp sold 55,925 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.25, for a total transaction of $4,208,356.25.

On Wednesday, April 21st, Evan Sharp sold 60,742 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.12, for a total transaction of $4,380,713.04.

On Wednesday, April 14th, Evan Sharp sold 69,198 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.65, for a total transaction of $5,996,006.70.

On Wednesday, March 17th, Evan Sharp sold 69,198 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.76, for a total transaction of $4,965,648.48.

PINS stock opened at $61.34 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.25. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.13 and a 52 week high of $89.90. The company has a market capitalization of $39.07 billion, a PE ratio of -95.84 and a beta of 1.40.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.19. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 26.81% and a negative return on equity of 14.42%. The business had revenue of $485.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Pinterest’s revenue was up 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PINS. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Pinterest during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Pinterest during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pinterest by 412.9% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Regal Wealth Group Inc. bought a new stake in Pinterest during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in Pinterest during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 58.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Pinterest from $85.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pinterest from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Pinterest from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Pinterest from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Pinterest from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.58.

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

