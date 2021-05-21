EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.08), Fidelity Earnings reports. EuroDry had a negative net margin of 17.85% and a negative return on equity of 8.95%.

NASDAQ:EDRY traded up $2.09 on Friday, reaching $16.94. 2,572 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,709. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.83 and a beta of 0.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.20 and a 200-day moving average of $7.84. EuroDry has a 52-week low of $2.98 and a 52-week high of $16.37.

EDRY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of EuroDry in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EuroDry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

EuroDry Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates drybulk carriers that transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal, and grains; and minor bulks comprising bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. As of March 31, 2020, it operated a fleet of seven drybulk vessels, including four Panamax drybulk carriers, one Ultramax drybulk carrier, and two Kamsarmax carriers with a cargo capacity of 528,931 deadweight tons.

