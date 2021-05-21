Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Holdings Trimmed by O Shares Investment Advisers LLC

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lowered its position in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 56.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,105 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 27,537 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Etsy were worth $4,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Etsy by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,234,991 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,465,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702,074 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Etsy by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,830,108 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $681,415,000 after purchasing an additional 142,247 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Etsy by 77.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,597,348 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $462,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,923 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Etsy by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,358,902 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $241,762,000 after purchasing an additional 225,110 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Etsy in the 4th quarter valued at $196,817,000. 87.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ETSY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Etsy from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Etsy from $180.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Etsy from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Etsy from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Etsy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.87.

In other Etsy news, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 6,800 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.70, for a total value of $1,412,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,977,341.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.26, for a total value of $180,020.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,961.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 70,878 shares of company stock valued at $14,094,036. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETSY opened at $172.36 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $196.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $189.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a current ratio of 4.98. Etsy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.35 and a 52-week high of $251.86. The company has a market cap of $21.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.76, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.66.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. Etsy had a return on equity of 46.30% and a net margin of 16.83%. As a group, research analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

