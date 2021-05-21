Estate Counselors LLC Takes Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,745 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,014,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 32.9% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 5,703 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth about $2,448,000. Terry L. Blaker raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 8,232 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,922,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the period. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 91.8% in the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,846 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

LMT stock opened at $388.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.33. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $319.81 and a 1 year high of $417.62. The firm has a market cap of $107.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $383.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $359.10.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.32 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 173.43% and a net margin of 10.18%. The firm had revenue of $16.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.08 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.38%.

In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Richard F. Ambrose sold 3,446 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.38, for a total transaction of $1,300,451.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,406 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.84, for a total value of $2,075,039.04. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,707 shares of company stock valued at $5,925,208. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $384.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $421.44.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

