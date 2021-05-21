Estate Counselors LLC Sells 950 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Estate Counselors LLC lowered its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 23.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the quarter. Estate Counselors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IVE. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,879,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,392,827,000 after purchasing an additional 453,661 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,948,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,531,000 after purchasing an additional 236,213 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,461,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,095,000 after purchasing an additional 215,603 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,110,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,127,000 after purchasing an additional 22,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $133,729,000.

Shares of IVE stock opened at $148.27 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.19. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $104.38 and a 12 month high of $152.23.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

