Estate Counselors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Estate Counselors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 97.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,935 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LLY. Royal Harbor Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 8,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 62,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,454,000 after acquiring an additional 18,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 56,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,608,000 after acquiring an additional 5,992 shares during the last quarter. 75.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 125,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total value of $26,270,801.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 110,422,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,154,584,820.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jackson P. Tai bought 1,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $182.84 per share, with a total value of $249,759.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,089,063.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LLY opened at $199.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The firm has a market cap of $191.35 billion, a PE ratio of 32.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $188.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.74. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $129.21 and a fifty-two week high of $218.00.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 166.45%. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, May 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 56.29%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LLY. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Truist raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $232.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eli Lilly and has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.75.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

