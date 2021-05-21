Estate Counselors LLC Invests $1 Million in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 9,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in DaVita during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in DaVita during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in DaVita during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in DaVita by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in DaVita during the 4th quarter valued at about $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 436 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.51, for a total value of $47,746.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,106,862.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 1,920 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.01, for a total value of $241,939.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $631,940.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,571 shares of company stock valued at $4,451,585 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DVA opened at $123.06 on Friday. DaVita Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.30 and a fifty-two week high of $129.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.81. The stock has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.30.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.29. DaVita had a return on equity of 43.99% and a net margin of 7.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that DaVita Inc. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DVA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DaVita from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective (down previously from $127.00) on shares of DaVita in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.00.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

