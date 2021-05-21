ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $254,000 in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 6,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WFC. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 12,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 13,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 2,738 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WFC traded up $0.31 on Friday, hitting $46.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 260,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,642,164. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $20.76 and a 12 month high of $48.13. The company has a market capitalization of $190.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $18.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.13%.

Several research firms recently commented on WFC. Credit Suisse Group raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Barclays upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. UBS Group lowered Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Wells Fargo & Company from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.26.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Story: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.