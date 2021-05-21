ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 625 shares during the quarter. The Clorox accounts for 0.7% of ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $2,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in The Clorox in the first quarter valued at $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 461.3% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Clorox during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Costello Asset Management INC grew its position in shares of The Clorox by 53.2% during the first quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The Clorox during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

CLX traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $180.46. 19,212 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,652,714. The company has a market cap of $22.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The Clorox Company has a one year low of $176.73 and a one year high of $239.87.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. The Clorox had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 132.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus lowered their price target on shares of The Clorox from $230.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $189.00 to $177.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $233.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $205.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $207.94.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

