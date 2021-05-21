Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) Price Target Increased to C$30.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) had its price objective upped by National Bankshares from C$27.50 to C$30.00 in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ERO. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Ero Copper to C$27.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$25.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James set a C$28.00 target price on shares of Ero Copper and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$27.15.

Get Ero Copper alerts:

ERO stock opened at C$27.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.99, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Ero Copper has a 52-week low of C$15.55 and a 52-week high of C$29.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$24.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$21.91. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.46 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$118.87 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Ero Copper will post 1.7399999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ero Copper

Ero Copper Corp., a mining company, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of mining projects in Brazil. The company also explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Vale do CuraÃ§Ã¡ property covering an area of approximately 153,741 hectares located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil.

See Also: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Receive News & Ratings for Ero Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ero Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.