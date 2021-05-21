Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for SNC-Lavalin Group Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (TSE:SNC)

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSE:SNC) – Raymond James increased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of SNC-Lavalin Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien now forecasts that the company will earn $0.47 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.46. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for SNC-Lavalin Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported C($1.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($1.81) by C$0.33. The company had revenue of C$1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.76 billion.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SNC. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$33.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. ATB Capital boosted their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$39.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$34.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$36.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, SNC-Lavalin Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$40.00.

SNC-Lavalin Group stock opened at C$33.29 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$28.11 and its 200-day moving average price is C$24.91. SNC-Lavalin Group has a twelve month low of C$17.50 and a twelve month high of C$33.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.40. The company has a market cap of C$5.84 billion and a PE ratio of -7.07.

In other SNC-Lavalin Group news, Senior Officer Alexander S. Taylor sold 1,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$29.25, for a total value of C$50,105.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$43,845.75.

SNC-Lavalin Group Company Profile

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through six segments: Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital.

