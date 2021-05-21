ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.48 EPS

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The software maker reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.48, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ePlus had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 4.42%. The business had revenue of $352.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. ePlus’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of ePlus stock traded down $5.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $92.68. 174,581 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,166. ePlus has a 12 month low of $64.69 and a 12 month high of $107.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.35.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised ePlus from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.
ePlus Company Profile
ePlus inc., through its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, ePlus Cloud Consulting, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.
