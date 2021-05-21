ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.48 EPS

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The software maker reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.48, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ePlus had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 4.42%. The business had revenue of $352.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. ePlus’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of ePlus stock traded down $5.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $92.68. 174,581 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,166. ePlus has a 12 month low of $64.69 and a 12 month high of $107.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.35.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised ePlus from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

In other news, CEO Mark P. Marron sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.41, for a total value of $621,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,678,135.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Elaine D. Marion sold 5,000 shares of ePlus stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.62, for a total transaction of $478,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,595,413.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 13,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,299,413 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

ePlus Company Profile

ePlus inc., through its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, ePlus Cloud Consulting, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

