eosDAC (EOSDAC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.18 Million

eosDAC (CURRENCY:EOSDAC) traded down 10.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 21st. One eosDAC coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, eosDAC has traded 33.8% lower against the US dollar. eosDAC has a total market cap of $2.24 million and $1.18 million worth of eosDAC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CyberVein (CVT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Sentinel (DVPN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000045 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About eosDAC

eosDAC (CRYPTO:EOSDAC) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 9th, 2018. eosDAC’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 660,755,177 coins. eosDAC’s official website is eosdac.io . eosDAC’s official Twitter account is @eosdac and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for eosDAC is steemit.com/@eosdac . The Reddit community for eosDAC is /r/EOSDAC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “eosDAC airdropped 75% of it's tokens to the EOS Token holders as of 15th April 2018. It is therefore a community-owned organisation and will be launched as a Decentralised Autonomous Community in June 2018. eosDAC is focused on becoming a EOS.IO Block Producer serving the EOS communities worldwide. eosDAC is also creating the tools & smart contracts it needs to function. It will share these with the EOS communities to help other DACs thrive on the EOS.IO blockchains. eosDAC will therefore be a'DAC-enabler' and furthermore provide services to the EOS ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling eosDAC

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eosDAC directly using U.S. dollars.

