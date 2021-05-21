EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Given New $87.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $75.00 to $87.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the energy exploration company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.05% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $75.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on EOG Resources from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. EOG Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.16.

NYSE EOG opened at $80.52 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $46.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -154.84 and a beta of 2.09. EOG Resources has a 52 week low of $31.22 and a 52 week high of $86.60.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. EOG Resources had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 5.86%. The business’s revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that EOG Resources will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Ezra Y. Yacob sold 3,273 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $245,147.70. Following the sale, the president now owns 51,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,882,067. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 8,623 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.74, for a total value of $644,483.02. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 121,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,061,402.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,119 shares of company stock worth $1,356,231. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in EOG Resources by 427.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in EOG Resources by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 483 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

