Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA) Shares Sold by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP reduced its stake in Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA) by 24.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,108,630 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 355,069 shares during the period. Enviva Partners accounts for approximately 1.7% of Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP owned approximately 2.77% of Enviva Partners worth $53,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EVA. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enviva Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Enviva Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Marathon Capital Management acquired a new stake in Enviva Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Enviva Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, Roosevelt Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Enviva Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $275,000. 56.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enviva Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Enviva Partners from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Enviva Partners from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Enviva Partners from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Enviva Partners from $43.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.40.

Shares of NYSE:EVA traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.98. The stock had a trading volume of 109,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,535. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -263.05 and a beta of 1.04. Enviva Partners, LP has a 12-month low of $32.65 and a 12-month high of $53.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.87 and its 200-day moving average is $47.85.

Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The energy company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. Enviva Partners had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 16.21%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Enviva Partners, LP will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.785 dividend. This represents a $3.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Enviva Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Enviva Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 523.33%.

Enviva Partners Company Profile

Enviva Partners, LP produces and sells utility-grade wood pellets. The company's products are used as a substitute for coal in power generation, and combined heat and power plants. It serves power generators in the United Kingdom, Europe, and Japan. Enviva Partners GP, LLC operates as the general partner of the company.

