Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) Receives $89.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $89.00.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ENV. Raymond James cut their price target on Envestnet from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Truist Securities dropped their target price on Envestnet from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Envestnet in a report on Friday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Envestnet in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Truist dropped their target price on Envestnet from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENV. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Envestnet in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Envestnet in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Envestnet in the first quarter valued at about $78,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Envestnet in the fourth quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Envestnet by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE ENV traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $68.82. The company had a trading volume of 908 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,140. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -532.08 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Envestnet has a 1-year low of $61.00 and a 1-year high of $92.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.97 and its 200-day moving average is $77.21.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $275.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.48 million. Envestnet had a positive return on equity of 10.44% and a negative net margin of 0.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Envestnet will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Envestnet Company Profile

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

