Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $25.89 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) by 46.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 288,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,673 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.38% of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF worth $25,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWY. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Associated Banc Corp grew its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 180.0% in the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 1,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $124,000.

Shares of EWY opened at $90.60 on Friday. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 52 week low of $50.82 and a 52 week high of $96.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.22.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

