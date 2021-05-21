Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $25.76 Million Stock Holdings in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL) by 146.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,219,473 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 724,850 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF were worth $25,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DIAL. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $2,126,000. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP lifted its stake in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 129,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after buying an additional 2,272 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,136,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its stake in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 41,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 5,753 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 76.2% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 233,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,148,000 after buying an additional 100,826 shares during the period.

Get Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:DIAL opened at $21.36 on Friday. Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF has a 1-year low of $20.80 and a 1-year high of $22.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.63.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.