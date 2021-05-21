Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 18,594 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 16.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 129,543 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,594 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of Skyworks Solutions worth $23,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,227,000. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 8.7% during the first quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 22,993 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $287,863,000. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,931 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Harbor Partners LLC increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 7,445 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

SWKS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Cascend Securities increased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Skyworks Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.55.

Shares of SWKS opened at $168.63 on Friday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.14 and a 1 year high of $204.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $182.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.63. The firm has a market cap of $27.84 billion, a PE ratio of 35.20, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 24.28%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.39%.

Skyworks Solutions announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, January 28th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

