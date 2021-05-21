Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. Entera Bio had a negative net margin of 2,173.54% and a negative return on equity of 128.04%.

Shares of ENTX traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,728,173. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.17. Entera Bio has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $10.16.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Maxim Group raised their target price on Entera Bio from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Aegis initiated coverage on shares of Entera Bio in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company.

Entera Bio Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidates include the EB612, an oral parathyroid hormone product candidate, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism; and EB613 that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis.

