Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.12 Per Share

Analysts expect Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) to report $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Enova International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.21 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.02. Enova International reported earnings per share of $1.68 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Enova International will report full-year earnings of $5.19 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.83 to $5.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $6.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.89 to $6.28. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Enova International.

Get Enova International alerts:

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $1.05. Enova International had a return on equity of 36.64% and a net margin of 8.29%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Enova International from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Enova International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $44.00 target price (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Enova International in a research report on Monday, April 19th.

Enova International stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.45. 235,474 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 416,010. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.80. Enova International has a fifty-two week low of $12.30 and a fifty-two week high of $41.06. The company has a quick ratio of 13.65, a current ratio of 13.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.68.

In related news, CEO David Fisher sold 27,951 shares of Enova International stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.77, for a total transaction of $999,807.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 529,160 shares in the company, valued at $18,928,053.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Sean Rahilly sold 1,430 shares of Enova International stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total value of $52,209.30. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 87,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,210,433.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,341 shares of company stock valued at $1,737,635 in the last quarter. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENVA. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enova International by 8.8% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,846 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in shares of Enova International by 0.9% during the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 46,902 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Enova International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Enova International by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 78,098 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Enova International by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,151 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 1,876 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

Enova International Company Profile

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services in the United States, Brazil, Australia, and Canada. The company offers installment loans; line of credit accounts; receivables purchase agreements; income share agreements; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.

Further Reading: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Enova International (ENVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Enova International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enova International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.