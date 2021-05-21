Engie (EPA:ENGI) PT Set at €12.80 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Engie (EPA:ENGI) has been given a €12.80 ($15.06) price objective by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential downside of 2.02% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on ENGI. DZ Bank set a €15.50 ($18.24) price target on Engie and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a €15.00 ($17.65) price objective on Engie and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €14.20 ($16.71) price objective on Engie and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €16.00 ($18.82) price objective on Engie and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €17.00 ($20.00) price objective on Engie and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Engie has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €14.95 ($17.59).

Shares of EPA ENGI opened at €13.06 ($15.37) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €12.39 and a 200 day moving average price of €12.45. Engie has a 52 week low of €12.16 ($14.31) and a 52 week high of €15.16 ($17.84).

ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. The company operates through France Excluding Infrastructures, France Infrastructures, Rest of Europe, Latin America, USA & Canada, Middle East, Asia, & Africa, and Others segments. It provides energy sales and services for buildings and industry, cities and regions, and infrastructures, as well as to individual and professional customers; and operates natural gas transportation, storage, and distribution networks and facilities, and LNG terminals primarily in France, as well as sells access rights to these terminals.

