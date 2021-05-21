Engie Brasil Energia (OTCMKTS:EGIEY) Shares Down 1.3%

Engie Brasil Energia S.A. (OTCMKTS:EGIEY)’s share price was down 1.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.58 and last traded at $7.58. Approximately 5,495 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 38,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.68.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.65.

Engie Brasil Energia Company Profile (OTCMKTS:EGIEY)

Engie Brasil Energia SA, together with its subsidiaries, generates, sells, and trades in electrical energy in Brazil. The company operates 60 plants, including 11 hydroelectric power plants; 4 thermal power plants; and 45 complementary plants, which comprise 3 biomass, 38 wind farms, 2 photovoltaic solar power plants, and 2 small hydroelectric plants in the 21 states of Brazil.

Read More: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for Engie Brasil Energia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Engie Brasil Energia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.