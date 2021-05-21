EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. EnerSys had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 12.76%.

Shares of NYSE:ENS traded up $2.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $92.60. The stock had a trading volume of 10,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,398. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.76. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 41.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.49. EnerSys has a 12-month low of $58.67 and a 12-month high of $104.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $91.83 and its 200-day moving average is $88.58.

Separately, Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of EnerSys in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. EnerSys currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.00.

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. The company offers energy systems, which combine enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage are used in the telecommunication, broadband and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and other applications requiring stored energy solutions; motive power batteries and chargers that are utilized in electric forklift trucks and other industrial electric powered vehicles; and specialty batteries, which are used in aerospace and defense applications, large over-the-road trucks, automotive, medical, and security systems applications.

