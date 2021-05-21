Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Shares Gap Down to $5.89

Shares of Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.89, but opened at $5.60. Energy Fuels shares last traded at $5.77, with a volume of 19,951 shares.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Energy Fuels from $7.25 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 27th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target (up from $2.50) on shares of Energy Fuels in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.75.

The stock has a market cap of $853.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.58 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.30.

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.03). Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 1,640.41% and a negative return on equity of 22.51%. As a group, research analysts expect that Energy Fuels Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Dennis Lyle Higgs sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.28, for a total transaction of $223,560.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 345,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,858,363.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 31,000 shares of company stock valued at $253,160 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UUUU. Quilter Plc raised its holdings in Energy Fuels by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 14,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Energy Fuels by 6.5% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 32,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,978 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels by 2.7% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 77,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Energy Fuels by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 201,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 4,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in Energy Fuels by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 228,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 4,602 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.33% of the company’s stock.

Energy Fuels Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU)

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional and in situ uranium recovery in the United States. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project, the Jane Dough property, and the Hank project located in Wyoming; and the Alta Mesa project located in Texas, as well as White Mesa Mill in Utah.

