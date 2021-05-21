Energi (NRG) Market Cap Hits $91.08 Million

Energi (CURRENCY:NRG) traded up 15.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 20th. Over the last week, Energi has traded down 23.1% against the US dollar. Energi has a total market capitalization of $91.08 million and approximately $277,553.00 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Energi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.22 or 0.00005434 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002692 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.40 or 0.00062210 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $112.54 or 0.00275612 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00010236 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000710 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 23.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.42 or 0.00035310 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 25.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00009924 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 27.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000652 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002717 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000164 BTC.

About Energi

Energi (CRYPTO:NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 14th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 41,050,296 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @Energicrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Energi is /r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Energi’s official website is www.energi.world

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future. “

Buying and Selling Energi

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

