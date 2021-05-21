Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC) Trading Up 1.3% After Dividend Announcement

Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC)’s stock price shot up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $3.24 and last traded at $3.24. 900 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 554,856 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.20.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st were paid a $0.2187 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.7%. This is a boost from Enel Chile’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th.

Get Enel Chile alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.00 and a beta of 0.95.

Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $829.32 million during the quarter. Enel Chile had a positive return on equity of 29.88% and a negative net margin of 4.61%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENIC. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Enel Chile during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enel Chile during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Enel Chile in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Lesa Sroufe & Co purchased a new position in Enel Chile in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Enel Chile during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Enel Chile Company Profile (NYSE:ENIC)

Enel Chile SA, an electricity utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. The company operates through Generation Business and Distribution Business segments. It transmits and distributes electricity in 33 municipalities of the Santiago metropolitan region.

Featured Article: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for Enel Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enel Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.