Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC) Stock Price Up 1.3% Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC) shot up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $3.24 and last traded at $3.24. 900 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 554,856 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.20.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st were given a dividend of $0.2187 per share. This is an increase from Enel Chile’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.22. This represents a dividend yield of 6.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th.

The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of -27.00 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.82.

Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $829.32 million during the quarter. Enel Chile had a positive return on equity of 29.88% and a negative net margin of 4.61%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENIC. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Enel Chile during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enel Chile during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Enel Chile during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Lesa Sroufe & Co bought a new position in Enel Chile in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Enel Chile in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 2.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enel Chile Company Profile (NYSE:ENIC)

Enel Chile SA, an electricity utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. The company operates through Generation Business and Distribution Business segments. It transmits and distributes electricity in 33 municipalities of the Santiago metropolitan region.

