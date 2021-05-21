Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) Price Target Raised to $11.00

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) had its price target increased by Citigroup from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ENDP has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Endo International in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Endo International in a report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Endo International from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Endo International from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Endo International from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Endo International currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.19.

Shares of ENDP opened at $5.71 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.40 and a beta of 1.41. Endo International has a twelve month low of $2.71 and a twelve month high of $10.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.76.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $718.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.90 million. Endo International had a negative net margin of 5.30% and a negative return on equity of 85.80%. Endo International’s revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Endo International will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Shane Cooke sold 17,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.65, for a total transaction of $149,558.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 97,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $839,949.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENDP. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Endo International by 568.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 4,361 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Endo International by 109.5% during the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 4,648 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Endo International during the first quarter valued at $88,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Endo International during the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Endo International during the fourth quarter valued at $111,000. Institutional investors own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

About Endo International

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its Branded Pharmaceuticals segment provides branded prescription products, including XIAFLEX to treat adult patients with Dupuytren's contracture; SUPPRELIN LA to treat central precocious puberty in children; NASCOBAL nasal spray to treat vitamin B12 deficiency; AVEED to treat hypogonadism; PERCOCET to treat moderate-to-moderately-severe pain; TESTOPEL an implantable pellet indicated for TRT in conditions associated with a deficiency or absence of endogenous testosterone; EDEX to treat erectile dysfunction; LIDODERM a topical patch product containing lidocaine for the relief of pain; and products for the pain management and urology.

