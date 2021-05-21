Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZY) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ELEZY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Endesa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Endesa in a report on Thursday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Endesa in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Endesa to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th.

Get Endesa alerts:

ELEZY stock opened at $14.12 on Friday. Endesa has a twelve month low of $11.64 and a twelve month high of $15.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.71.

Endesa, SA engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity primarily in Spain and Portugal. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, nuclear, thermal, wind, and solar. As of December 31, 2020, its distributed electricity to approximately 21 million populations covering a total area of approximately 195,488 square kilometers.

Further Reading: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Endesa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endesa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.