Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) Receives $77.88 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $86.67.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Endava from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Endava from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Endava from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Endava from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Endava from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. KAMES CAPITAL plc raised its stake in shares of Endava by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 253,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,487,000 after buying an additional 21,826 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Endava in the fourth quarter worth $632,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Endava by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 56,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,362,000 after acquiring an additional 12,635 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Endava during the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Endava during the 4th quarter worth $252,000. 39.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DAVA opened at $98.25 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $87.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.88. Endava has a 12 month low of $43.52 and a 12 month high of $101.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 327.50, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.93.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $34.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $33.72. Endava had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 3.70%. The business had revenue of $112.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Endava will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and North America. It offers technology and digital advisory services for financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, retail and consumer, business and support services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services in payments, financial services, asset and wealth management, insurance, telecommunications, and digital media areas; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

