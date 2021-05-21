Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Upgraded by TheStreet to B

TheStreet upgraded shares of Endava (NYSE:DAVA) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DAVA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Endava from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Endava from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Endava from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Endava from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Endava from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $83.30.

NYSE DAVA opened at $98.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $87.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.88. Endava has a one year low of $43.52 and a one year high of $101.05. The company has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 327.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.93.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $34.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $33.72. Endava had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The business had revenue of $112.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. Endava’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Endava will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Endava by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 2,719 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Endava during the first quarter valued at $2,304,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Endava by 2.5% in the first quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,609,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,299,000 after acquiring an additional 38,899 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in Endava by 121.0% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 4,113 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Endava during the 1st quarter worth about $17,810,000. Institutional investors own 39.93% of the company’s stock.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and North America. It offers technology and digital advisory services for financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, retail and consumer, business and support services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services in payments, financial services, asset and wealth management, insurance, telecommunications, and digital media areas; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

