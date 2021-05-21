Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Price Target Increased to $108.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) had its price target boosted by Susquehanna from $100.00 to $108.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a positive rating on the stock.

DAVA has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Endava from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Endava from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Endava from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Endava from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $83.30.

Shares of Endava stock traded down $1.76 on Thursday, hitting $96.49. The stock had a trading volume of 418 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,707. Endava has a twelve month low of $43.52 and a twelve month high of $101.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.88. The stock has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 327.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.93.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $34.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $33.72. Endava had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 3.70%. The company had revenue of $112.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Endava will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Endava by 56.1% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 2,719 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Endava during the first quarter worth $2,304,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Endava by 2.5% during the first quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,609,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,299,000 after purchasing an additional 38,899 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in Endava by 121.0% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 4,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Endava during the first quarter worth $17,810,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.93% of the company’s stock.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and North America. It offers technology and digital advisory services for financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, retail and consumer, business and support services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services in payments, financial services, asset and wealth management, insurance, telecommunications, and digital media areas; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

