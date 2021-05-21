Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Acquired by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 836.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,787 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,995 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $3,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LLY. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 162.3% during the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $199.53 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $129.21 and a fifty-two week high of $218.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $188.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The stock has a market cap of $191.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 166.45%. Eli Lilly and’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.29%.

In other Eli Lilly and news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total transaction of $544,140.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,085,922.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 125,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total transaction of $26,270,801.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 110,422,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,154,584,820.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LLY. Truist boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Mizuho cut their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $228.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $217.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Eli Lilly and currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.75.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

