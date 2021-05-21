Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) Director Sells $144,690.00 in Stock

Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) Director Tyler W. K. Head sold 39,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.71, for a total transaction of $144,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 111,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,227.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
ELVT traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.77. 367,333 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 464,152. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.59. Elevate Credit, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.35 and a 1 year high of $4.90. The firm has a market cap of $134.79 million, a P/E ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 2.87.
Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.22. Elevate Credit had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 31.90%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Elevate Credit, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of analysts have issued reports on ELVT shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Elevate Credit from $4.90 to $5.60 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Elevate Credit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday.
Elevate Credit Company Profile
Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States. It offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise, an installment loan product; Elastic, a line of credit product; and Today Card, a credit card product.
