Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) Director Sells $144,690.00 in Stock

Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) Director Tyler W. K. Head sold 39,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.71, for a total transaction of $144,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 111,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,227.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

ELVT traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.77. 367,333 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 464,152. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.59. Elevate Credit, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.35 and a 1 year high of $4.90. The firm has a market cap of $134.79 million, a P/E ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 2.87.

Get Elevate Credit alerts:

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.22. Elevate Credit had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 31.90%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Elevate Credit, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Elevate Credit by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 13,695 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Elevate Credit in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in Elevate Credit in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Elevate Credit by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,353,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,401,000 after acquiring an additional 78,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Elevate Credit in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ELVT shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Elevate Credit from $4.90 to $5.60 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Elevate Credit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

Elevate Credit Company Profile

Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States. It offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise, an installment loan product; Elastic, a line of credit product; and Today Card, a credit card product.

Featured Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Elevate Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevate Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.