Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Price Target Cut to $165.00

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) had its target price lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $167.00 to $165.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the game software company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on EA. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Electronic Arts from $133.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen lifted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Electronic Arts from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Sunday, January 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $157.81.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Shares of EA stock opened at $141.81 on Monday. Electronic Arts has a fifty-two week low of $110.15 and a fifty-two week high of $150.30. The stock has a market cap of $40.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The game software company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.18. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 23.51%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

In related news, EVP Matthew Bilbey sold 330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.84, for a total transaction of $44,497.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $866,077.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.84, for a total value of $107,872.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,710 shares of company stock worth $2,741,942 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EA. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,152,000. One Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,732 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Atreides Management LP purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,721,000. Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 123,499 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $16,718,000 after purchasing an additional 24,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 278,416 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $37,689,000 after purchasing an additional 17,806 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

Read More: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.