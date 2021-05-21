Elders Limited (ASX:ELD) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.20 Per Share

Elders Limited (ASX:ELD) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, May 18th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Thursday, June 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, May 23rd. This is a boost from Elders’s previous interim dividend of $0.09.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.87, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Get Elders alerts:

About Elders

Elders Limited provides livestock, real estate, and wool agency services to rural and regional customers primarily in Australia. It operates through Branch Network, Wholesale Products, Feed and Processing Services, and Corporate Services and Other Costs segments. The company offers rural farm inputs, such as seeds, fertilizers, agricultural chemicals, animal health products, and general rural merchandise, as well as professional production and cropping advisory services; and provides retail services through corporate owned stores and through the Tucker Pet and Produce brand to independently owned member stores.

Recommended Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Elders Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elders and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.