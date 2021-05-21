Elders Limited (ASX:ELD) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.20 Per Share

Elders Limited (ASX:ELD) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, May 18th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Thursday, June 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, May 23rd. This is a boost from Elders’s previous interim dividend of $0.09.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.87, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.24.
About Elders
